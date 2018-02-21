Behati Prinsloo has shared the first image of her new baby daughter Gio Grace, whom she welcomed into the world with husband Adam Levine last week.
The 28-year-old model and her husband Adam Levine welcomed their second daughter - whom they have named Gio Grace - into the world last week, and on Wednesday (21.02.18), the beauty shared the first snap of the tot on Instagram.
Posting a picture of her second daughter's feet, Behati - who already has 15-month-old daughter Dusty Rose with the Maroon 5 frontman - wrote: ''Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18 . She's got her dads toes (sic)''
Meanwhile Behat and her 38-year-old spouse Adam - who married in 2014 - announced they were expecting a second child in September, and the 'Sugar' hitmaker revealed during an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in November that their tot would be another girl.
Speaking to Ellen - who helped pick out the moniker for their first daughter - Adam said: ''We're having another girl. Like it or not, I told her you're [Ellen] going to be involved with this next one, too.''
To which the 60-year-old comedienne replied: ''We're already working on it. To say I named one of your children isn't a big story - but to name both is a big story!''
And the couple look unlikely to stop at just two children, as Adam previously revealed the happy couple both want a large brood.
He said: ''I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it. She [Behati] was an only child ... She wants, like, 100 babies, but I don't know if I could do that.''
The pair announced they were expecting their second child in September when the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her swollen belly and wrote: ''ROUND 2..... (sic).''
