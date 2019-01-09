Behati Prinsloo uses ice cubes as part of her beauty regime.

The Victoria's Secret Angel claims the frozen blocks help tighten her skin and brighten her complexion and finds the chilliness the perfect way to wake up.

In a video for Vogue magazine, she said: ''The first thing I usually do when I wake up is I head to my fridge and I grab an ice cube, the ice really wakes me up, and it's all natural.''

The brunette beauty swears by hydrating products to achieve glowing skin, and next uses Mid-Day Essence mist by SKII, which she keeps in the fridge, followed by a generous amount of Super Serum Advance by IS Clinical, combined with Dr Barbara Sturm's Glow Drops and Hyaluronic Serum.

Behati admitted that she often applies more product than recommended, as she likes to keep her skin highly moisturised.

She said: ''If it says three drops, maybe I put 10 on, hydration in definitely one of the key things about my skincare routine.''

The model then uses a Pilaten's collagen lip mask applies EMK Skincare's Radical Eye Cream before using Dr Barbara Strum's SPF50 Sun Drops.

The star ensures the sun drops are vital to a good skincare regime, stating: ''Sunblock, sunblock, sunblock'' as she advises to pay particular attention to their décolletage.

Behati finishes her morning routine with Koh Gen Do's Maifanshi Moisture Fit Concealer,which she applies to any blemishes on her face.

She said: ''That's how I wake up my skin in the morning and feel fresh and ready to go so something major.''