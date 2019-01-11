Behati Prinsloo didn't feel pressured to get back in shape and return to Victoria's Secret after giving birth.
Behati Prinsloo has never felt ''any pressure'' to get back in shape after having her children.
The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel - who has children Dusty Rose, two, and 10-month-old Gio, with husband Adam Levine - has revealed that her pregnancy was a ''beautiful journey'' and insists that she didn't have anyone forcing her to get her pre-pregnancy body back despite returning for the Victoria's Secret Show in November, just eight months after having Gio.
In an interview with Net-A-Porter, she said: ''I did the Victoria's Secret show eight months after I had Gio. I felt so empowered. I was like, 'I can do this, I have two kids.' It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.
''I didn't feel under pressure to get back in shape [after having children]. I got pregnant [with Gio] seven months after I had my first baby. I've been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn't want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time.
''I really liked being pregnant and not working. [...] No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria's Secret, who I was under contract with - they never asked me when I was going to be back.''
The brunette beauty also opened up about the difficulties she's faced since becoming a mother, and admitted she's keeping work ''very casual'' for the time being.
She said: ''I'm [currently] keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I'm 'back' - its tough being a mom.''
''After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.