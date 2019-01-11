Behati Prinsloo has never felt ''any pressure'' to get back in shape after having her children.

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel - who has children Dusty Rose, two, and 10-month-old Gio, with husband Adam Levine - has revealed that her pregnancy was a ''beautiful journey'' and insists that she didn't have anyone forcing her to get her pre-pregnancy body back despite returning for the Victoria's Secret Show in November, just eight months after having Gio.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, she said: ''I did the Victoria's Secret show eight months after I had Gio. I felt so empowered. I was like, 'I can do this, I have two kids.' It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.

''I didn't feel under pressure to get back in shape [after having children]. I got pregnant [with Gio] seven months after I had my first baby. I've been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant I didn't want to do anything, I wanted to enjoy my time.

''I really liked being pregnant and not working. [...] No one pressured me to return to work, not even Victoria's Secret, who I was under contract with - they never asked me when I was going to be back.''

The brunette beauty also opened up about the difficulties she's faced since becoming a mother, and admitted she's keeping work ''very casual'' for the time being.

She said: ''I'm [currently] keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I'm 'back' - its tough being a mom.''

''After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier.''