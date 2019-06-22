Behati Prinsloo has praised Adam Levine for being ''so incredibly supportive'' whilst she was suffering from postpartum depression.

The 31-year-old model has daughters Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 16 months, with the Maroon 5 frontman, and has said that despite feeling ''helpless'' when she battled depression following the births of her children, she was always able to count on Adam to help her pull through.

She said: ''I had moments of postpartum that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it.

''I think it's very normal though, as a young mom and a new mom, to feel helpless and to feel over-emotional, you know.''

Behati feels ''lucky'' that she didn't have an ''extreme case'' of depression, but would still encourage any new mother to ''ask for help'' no matter how minor their symptoms may seem.

She added during an appearance on the 'Today' show: ''I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiralling. I think that the message is just that it's never too little to get help or to ask for help. So no matter how small your feelings and stress, or whatever it is about being a new mom, there's always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone.''

Meanwhile, the beauty previously spoke about postpartum depression in January when she detailed the ''difficult'' time she faced after the birth of Dusty Rose in September 2016.

She said: ''After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life, but after the second one everything felt so much easier.''