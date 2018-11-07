Behati Prinsloo doesn't think the Victoria's Secret Show can be compared to any other fashion event.

The 30-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel is making her comeback to the runway after missing the last two shows to have her children - seven-month-old Gio Grace and two-year-old Dusty Rose - and has revealed why the iconic event is so important to those who take part.

In an interview with Elle, she said: ''It's a completely different event. You can't compare it to any other show.

''You can't really call it a fashion show because it's a performance. It's like when you go to a concert and watch everyone performing and you just want to rock out.

''It also allows you to be yourself and bring out your personality. I love that it's like that. It's bigger than life. There's such a small amount of girls who are part of it, and they have such amazing and hardworking reputations.

''I remember when I started with the brand in 2007 how much I looked up to the women. It's such an amazing place where you want to be as a model. It's a career goal.''

The brunette beauty also shared her vigorous preparation for the show, which includes intense exercise as well as cutting out her favourite carbohydrate-heavy dishes.

She said: ''A typical training day would include cardio and weight training. I would work out about four times a week and then take a couple of days off and eat very clean.

''My body responds well to high protein with veggies. The week prior, I cut out pasta, which is so hard because it's my favourite.''