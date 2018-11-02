Behati Prinsloo says a ''smoky eye'' for date night is ''sexy''.
The 30-year-old model has revealed her ''simple'' go-to look when it comes to date nights with her Maroon 5 musician husband Adam Levine - with whom she has two children, Dusty Rose, two, and seven-month-old Gio Grace - and she always goes for that look because it makes her feel confident.
Speaking to Vogue Australia, Behati said: ''The look I like to do for date night is a simple, smoky eye. It just makes it sexy. So I prep my skin with a glowy primer and my foundation to it. I mix it together, it will blend in nicely.
''If you have a concealer that has a stick, I use it for the areas that I target, and you know what, I put a little under my eye to get a night time vibe.
''I like to do my cheeks with bronzer and blend it with a sponge, and use creams instead of powder because it's a lot easier to control especially if you want to do it quicker.''
The Namibian beauty - who will be walking in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after missing the last two years due to being pregnant - has also revealed the industry insider ''tips'' that she uses when she's applying beauty products and has revealed how she gets ''sexy Kate Moss'' lips.
Behati added: ''I use a brown pencil and I love going into the eye on the upper eyelid, your eyelashes look even thicker. I kind of do this thing where I kind of close my eyes, like a trick, because it's really tough to keep it open, so I'll just almost close it and then just run it on the inside.
''I love a bronze and I love the highlighter too, I shows my cheekbones, I'll do a V shape. I lie to use a little bit of blusher before I do my lip.
''One of my favourite [lip] colours is a nude-y, sort of sexy Kate Moss pink. I like to start by lining the lips not too thick ad I kind of dab it so they lines get blurred.
''Curling you lashes is such an important step. A trick I have is I'll re-curl my lashes after I've put on all my mascara so the curl comes back and it looks awesome.''
