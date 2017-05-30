Behati Prinsloo has got another tattoo.

The 28-year-old model has taken to social media to share a video of her getting a new body art inked on her right arm by tattoo artist Bryan Randolph on Tuesday (30.05.17).

The catwalk icon can be seen in her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, adorning an electric blue jumper, whilst her hair was pinned up in a messy updo, during her visit to the tattoo parlour.

Although the star remained quiet during the clip, she captured herself wincing as the needle pressed into her skin, before she panned to the expert who was busy etching her limb.

The Victoria's Secret model has kept her new tattoo a secret and has yet to reveal to her fans what the new inking is of.

However, this is not the first time Behati - who has eight-month-old daughter Dusty with her husband Adam Levine - has gone under the needle, as in 2014 she had three dots inscribed on her wedding ring finger to prove she was ''taken''.

Speaking previously, the golden-haired muse said: ''The three dots meaning being one with the earth. I wanted it on my wedding finger so if I take my rings off ... I wanted something to [convey] I'm taken.''

And Behati was not the only one to get a tattoo, as her 38-year-old spouse and Maroon 5 band member decided to get a permanent inking to honour his wife of three years.

Alongside a picture of Adam with ''True Love'' spelt out across very knuckle, which was edited with a black and white filter that blurred out the dark-haired hunk's face, was posted on Behati's Instagram account and read: ''The truest..... @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph (sic).''

The 'Cold' hitmaker also shared a picture of the new illustration with a picture of him clasping at a bare bottom.

He captioned the post: ''....it's worth holding onto... by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph (sic).''