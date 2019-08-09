Behati Prinsloo says her children make her feel ''motivated and empowered''.

The 31-year-old model has daughters Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 17 months, with her husband Adam Levine, and took to Instagram on Thursday (09.08.19) to praise her tots for keeping her ''strong''.

Alongside a picture of her carrying both children, Behati wrote: ''Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this. (sic)''

Behati is no stranger to heaping praise on her loved ones, and recently gushed over her ''supportive'' spouse, after the Maroon 5 frontman - whom she married in 2014 - was by her side throughout her struggle with postpartum depression.

She said: ''I had moments of postpartum that I felt like it was coming through, but my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it.

''I think it's very normal though, as a young mom and a new mom, to feel helpless and to feel over-emotional, you know.''

The model feels ''lucky'' that she didn't have an ''extreme case'' of depression, but would still encourage any new mother to ''ask for help'' no matter how minor their symptoms may seem.

She added: ''I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiralling. I think that the message is just that it's never too little to get help or to ask for help. So no matter how small your feelings and stress, or whatever it is about being a new mom, there's always help out there and support from family and friends and I think nobody judges anyone.''