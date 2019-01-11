Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine ''fell in love over email''.

The 30-year-old model married the Maroon 5 frontman - with whom she has two daughters, Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 10 months - in 2014, and has said the story of their romance first began when he contacted her for a role in a music video, and stayed in touch over email.

She said: ''I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything.' So he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email.''

And after being smitten with each other for a month, they met for the first time when Behati went to LA for a job, and insists it was ''love at first sight'' when they finally laid eyes on each other.

She added: ''A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person. I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me -- it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy.''

The Victoria's Secret model and the 'Sugar' hitmaker even briefly split up early in their dating life, but quickly realised it was ''the worst decision''.

Speaking to Net-a-Porter, Behati said: ''We broke up for two months, realised that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!''