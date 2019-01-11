Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine ''fell in love over email'', a month before they actually met in person.
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine ''fell in love over email''.
The 30-year-old model married the Maroon 5 frontman - with whom she has two daughters, Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 10 months - in 2014, and has said the story of their romance first began when he contacted her for a role in a music video, and stayed in touch over email.
She said: ''I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything.' So he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email.''
And after being smitten with each other for a month, they met for the first time when Behati went to LA for a job, and insists it was ''love at first sight'' when they finally laid eyes on each other.
She added: ''A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person. I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me -- it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy.''
The Victoria's Secret model and the 'Sugar' hitmaker even briefly split up early in their dating life, but quickly realised it was ''the worst decision''.
Speaking to Net-a-Porter, Behati said: ''We broke up for two months, realised that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.