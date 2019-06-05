Behati Prinsloo thinks Adam Levine's departure from 'The Voice' is ''good news'' for their children.

The Maroon 5 frontman stepped down from his role as a coach on the American singing competition after a whopping 16 seasons, and now his wife Behati has said she thinks the new gap in his schedule will be good for him, because it means he can spend more time with his daughters Dusty Rose, two, and Gio Grace, 15 months.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: ''Good news for me, good news for the kids. He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I'm like, 'What am I going to do with him?'''

However, the free space might not last for long, as sources previously claimed Adam was planning on continuing with his acting work, after having appeared in several films in the past including 'Fun Mom Dinner', 'Begin Again', and 'The Clapper', as well as in TV shows such as 'American Horror Story: Asylum'.

An insider said: ''He's been wanting to move on for a while. They wanted him to stay but he just really wanted to move on. It's something he's been talking to [host] Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time.

''It wouldn't be surprising if he came back to visit the show though. There's new music coming soon for him, he'll be touring and he plans to continue acting. He's staying busy.''

Once his tour ends, the 'Sugar' hitmaker, 40, may also get to work on expanding his family with model Behati, 31, as she recently admitted she'd love to have at least one more child.

She said: ''He wants five and I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four will be good. I'm backing [up] just by one. Adam can't have everything! I'm carrying them, you know.''