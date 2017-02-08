The 19-year-old singer is up for the Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female, gong, but has some tough competition from Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Thalia. The nominees were revealed on Tuesday (07Feb17), and Becky took to her Instagram page to express her surprise at the honour.

"Can't believe I'm nominated in the same category as @thalia @jlo and @shakira," she wrote. "All women who I adore and look up to."

Shakira also issued a message of thanks on Twitter, writing, "Wow, 9 nominations! Thank you @latinbillboards and congrats to all the other artists nominated! Shak."

The teenager, real name Rebbeca Marie Gomez, enjoyed huge success with her single Shower in 2014, and followed the smash up with tunes Can't Stop Dancin' and Break a Sweat.

Last year (16), she released her first Spanish single Sola, which will appear on her upcoming debut album.

She has been keeping fans updated with the progress of the record on social media, and shared a GIF of herself and a female friend in what appeared to be a music studio on Tuesday. She captioned the snap: "It's going down. So excited for this album."

The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place in Miami, Florida on 27 April (17), with Love Don't Cost A Thing star Jennifer confirmed to perform.