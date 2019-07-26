Becky G's boyfriend has helped her to become more ''independent.''

The 22-year-old singer has been dating professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget since June 2016 and has admitted she has a lot to thank him for as he's helped her become the strong woman she is today because he's allowed her the freedom to be herself.

Speaking to Hola! USA's new issue, she said: ''More than just a boyfriend, he's my best friend, and I feel there's nothing that I can't talk to him about. He has helped me to be more independent. I think that as a woman in this industry that's very important --to have a partner that lets you be who you want, in your own way; who won't try to change you. He has helped me to feel a lot surer of myself.''

The brunette beauty has made no secret of the fact that she believes women should be given equal choices as men in today's society, but that didn't stop her asking for her grandparents blessing before she moved in with Sebastian.

She said recently: ''Obviously being Mexican, we don't move out until we're married. And I remember speaking to my grandparents about it, and they gave me their blessing because I didn't want them to feel uncomfortable.

''I value family morals and those traditions, but at the same time, I'm like, 'Yo, try before you buy!' You know, like, you gotta make sure that there's not things that drive you crazy.''

And living together seems to be working out for the pair as they are stronger than ever.

She explained: ''Don't get me wrong, I'm not wasting my time here, but at the same time, it's like, there's no guarantee in anything, really. I think that's why we've made it as far as we have because we have that approach of, 'Enjoy it while we have it.'''