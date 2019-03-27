Bebe Rexha, Paloma Faith and Wizkid are set to feature on Naughty Boy's new album.

The 34-year-old producer - whose real name is Shahid Khan - has worked with the likes of Sam Smith, Beyonce and Emeli Sande, and after releasing lead single 'Undo' with 'Britain's Got Talent' alumni Calum Scott, the 'La La La' hitmaker has revealed he has teamed up with the two female pop stars and Nigerian singer on tracks for his second record.

Teasing what fans can expect from his follow-up to 2013's 'Hotel Cabana', the studio wizard told The Sun newspaper: ''It's quite an eclectic mix of artists. There's a song with Paloma Faith that I can't wait for people to hear, it's got a disco dance vibe.

''I've got a track with Bebe Rexha, Then there's Wizkid, who's an afrobeats artist, so it's a nice mish-mash of what's going on around the world.''

As for when fans can expect the star-studded album, which is currently untitled, to drop, he said: ''It'll be out in autumn. September I'm aiming for.

''I love working with real artists who write their own songs. I get to collaborate with some of the best in the world. I'm just grateful.''

The 'Runnin'' hitmaker also revealed that he is still hoping to get boxer Amir Khan to drop a verse on a song, after he revealed last year he can see him becoming a rapper.

Naughty said: ''It hasn't happened because he's training, but we've spoken about it.

''I saw him not long ago and we had a joke about it, but he said he's ready.

''Once he's got this fight out of the way, 100 per cent we will do it.''

The 'Lifted' producer previously revealed that he thinks his pal is ''really entertaining and charismatic'', after he watched him compete on reality TV series 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' two years ago, and would be a perfect musician.

He said: ''Do you know what, I think he's quite the entertainer and, beyond boxing, it would be really cool to hear him rapping.

''We've met and we are friends and it's something I want to do with him.

''You know after 'I'm A Celebrity' I just saw a different side to him -- he's really entertaining and charismatic and that's what you need when you're a musician.

''I'm going to invite him in the studio for the ultimate Naughty Boy and Khan collaboration.''