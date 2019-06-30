Bebe Rexha thinks it would be ''very cool'' to reunite Black Cards with Pete Wentz.

Before becoming a pop superstar, the 'Mean't to Be' hitmaker was a little-known singer in the electro-pop group - who formed as a four-piece in 2010 - with the Fall Out Boy bassist.

The short-lived outfit split up two years later, with Bebe embarking on a solo career and Pete ended up reuniting with emo pop rockers FoB for 2013's 'Save Rock and Roll' LP.

However, in an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, Bebe said she hasn't ruled out doing something in the future with Black Cards.

She said: ''That's a very cool idea. Interesting - [that's an] amazing idea.''

The 29-year-old star got her first big break when Eminem and Rihanna record a version of her song 'The Monster' in 2013.

She then released 'I'm Gonna Show You Crazy' a year later, which was a huge hit across Europe.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker has since collaborated with the likes of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Digital Farm Animals on last year's 'Back to You, 'Push Back' with Ne-Yo and Nicki Minaj and most recently 'Call You Mine' with The Chainsmokers.

Away from music, Bebe has also delved into acting and is set to voice Tuesday in animated fantasy 'Ugly Dolls' alongside the likes of Lizzo, Charli XCX, Janelle Monae, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, which she said was a ''fun experience''.

However, Bebe said she will only take on acting roles if it's ''mean't to be''.

Bebe employed an acting coach after being approached to play ''a Russian girl from New York'' in 'Hustlers' about a group of savvy former strip club employees, but she ultimately lost out on the opportunity to star with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles in the film.

Asked if she plans to do any more films, Bebe said: ''Not really. It's fun if it happens naturally.

''I am just focused on my music.

''Those situations just fall on my lap and if it happens for a reason then I will try it.

''It was a fun experience working on 'Ugly Dolls; with so many incredible artists.

''Janelle Monae, Lizzo and Charli XCX, it was great fun.

''But I am a music girl. If anything happens naturally I am down with it.''