Bebe Rexha was ''shocked'' G-Eazy didn't let her know he was going to perform 'Me, Myself and I' with Britney Spears.

The pair did a rendition of the singer's hit song at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016, and though Bebe was annoyed that the rapper didn't make her aware at first, she wasn't so mad because she got to have a selfie with her idol Britney.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' on Monday (25.06.18), Bebe said was asked by a fan if she is still close with Eazy, to which she replied: ''I'm still tight with G-Eazy.

''I didn't know about the performance, I found out at the last minute.

''They were scared I wasn't going to clear it, which is bull...

''I was a little shocked by him because I thought he'd let me know.

''But then I got to meet Britney and take pictures with her.

''So it made everything way better.

''She's my idol, you know what I mean?''

When Andy asked what it was exactly she was upset with, she explained: ''I showed up at the awards and imagine you are part of a song - and I was just there in the audience and they didn't even let me know.

''And all I hear is (the beginning of the song) and I just wished I would have known out of respect from G.

''But then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.''

The 28-year-old singer recently released her debut LP 'Expectations' and teased fans she is planning to go on tour early next year.

She said: ''Yes. January. Stay tuned.''