Bebe Rexha was ''actually really hurt'' when designers refused to dress her for the Grammy Awards in February.

The 29-year-old singer took to social media in January this year to slam designers after she claimed she was told she was ''too big'' to be given a dress by a number of fashion houses, and has now said she shared her story online because she was genuinely ''upset''.

She said: ''I love my body, I'm a curvy girl, and that's why I put it up because I was actually really hurt when I found out. I had been nominated for two Grammys, it's like my moment. My parents were flying out and when my friend told me [about it] I was really upset.''

Bebe was eventually dressed in a red tiered Monsoori gown at the awards bash, and said she ''felt like a princess'' in the stunning gown.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker still struggles with her body image and the hate she receives online for her figure, and says more needs to be done to promote ''women empowerment'' in the music industry in order to defeat stigmas surrounding weight.

Speaking during an appearance on UK talk show 'Lorraine', she said: ''I feel really great in my skin but I was made to feel I wasn't a real pop star and I was too big, I was made to compete with other female pop stars.

''The amount of things I've heard from these women breaks my heart, there are some who keep these secrets to this day, and two of these song writers had number-one hits one week and then the next.

''We just need more women empowerment. I feel like my music is great, I love being creative, but I don't just want to be here to buy Chanel bags and make money, its great let's not lie about that, I also want to feel great about helping people.''

In her original social media rant, Bebe said she was turned down by several designers who refused to dress her size 8 frame.

She said in a video: ''So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever.

''And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet ... So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big.''

The 'I Got You' singer is angry that they are giving out the message that anyone who is size eight and above isn't ''beautiful''.

She added: ''If a size 6-8, is too big, then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don't want to wear your f***ing dresses. 'Cause that's crazy ... You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses.''