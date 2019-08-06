Bebe Rexha wants to ''inspire and empower'' women to love themselves.

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker knows only too well what it is like to have self-confidence issues and hopes by speaking up about how she feels, it will help others.

In support of her new deal with bebe clothing, she said: ''It's incredible to be part of this bebe campaign, it's not only about me loving the brand, but more importantly about me loving myself! I hope to inspire and empower women all over the world with this message of self-love, I believe it is super important. I grew up wearing bebe, it was the coolest piece of fashion you could have, so to be able to mix fashion and my music is so fun.''

Bebe previously admitted she has been on a ''constant journey'' to self-love.

She said: ''I have moments of doing it and not doing it, but I think the one thing that works for me is taking care of yourself. I hate exercising - it's the worst thing ever - but when I do exercise, I find myself loving my body more. Somebody actually sat down with me and they were like, 'Name five things you don't like about yourself,' and I was like, 'This, this, and, this.' And then they were like, 'Name five things that you love about yourself,' and that took me a second. But you can't be so hard on yourself. People make it seem like self-love is so easy, but self-love is a constant journey. I've learned that we say a lot of mean things to ourselves, especially when we look at ourselves in the mirror. I do it all the time too. But you have to start saying positive things to yourself.''