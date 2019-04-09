Bebe Rexha is hoping to get BBC Music Sound Of 2019 poll runner-up Rosalía to collaborate with her.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker has revealed she sent the rising Spanish star a song to consider releasing, which she really liked, but didn't ''cut'' because she always has to be involved with the process from start to finish, which Bebe admires.

The 29-year-old pop star also revealed that she is a huge fan of 'Bury Your Friend' hitmaker Billie Eilish.

Asked who her dream collaboration would be with, Bebe told David Olshanetsky and co-host Naledi Dube on the Spotify Original podcast 'David's Out For A Good Time': ''Rosalía, I'm obsessed with her, I think she's a superstar.

''Her and Billie (Eilish). I Respect Rosalía a lot because I sent her a song that I wrote and I wanted to sing it to her and she was like, 'Babe, this is a hit!', but she wouldn't cut it, she wants to be in the room and write with me.

''She wants to be a part of the writing process from start to finish and I really respect her for that.''

Bebe admitted that once she has released her music, she doesn't like listening to it.

She said: ''I love listening to my own music when I first write it, but when it is out I never want to listen to it again.''

The New Yorker also confessed that she would rather be sat at home watching Netflix than attending A-list parties.

Asked if she has ever felt out of place, she replied: ''I feel like that during industry parties and I would rather just have my friends over, put on some Netflix and order food and just chill.''

