Bebe Rexha has revealed she is hoping to bag collaborations with Rosalía and pop star of the moment Billie Eilish.
Bebe Rexha is hoping to get BBC Music Sound Of 2019 poll runner-up Rosalía to collaborate with her.
The 'I Got You' hitmaker has revealed she sent the rising Spanish star a song to consider releasing, which she really liked, but didn't ''cut'' because she always has to be involved with the process from start to finish, which Bebe admires.
The 29-year-old pop star also revealed that she is a huge fan of 'Bury Your Friend' hitmaker Billie Eilish.
Asked who her dream collaboration would be with, Bebe told David Olshanetsky and co-host Naledi Dube on the Spotify Original podcast 'David's Out For A Good Time': ''Rosalía, I'm obsessed with her, I think she's a superstar.
''Her and Billie (Eilish). I Respect Rosalía a lot because I sent her a song that I wrote and I wanted to sing it to her and she was like, 'Babe, this is a hit!', but she wouldn't cut it, she wants to be in the room and write with me.
''She wants to be a part of the writing process from start to finish and I really respect her for that.''
Bebe admitted that once she has released her music, she doesn't like listening to it.
She said: ''I love listening to my own music when I first write it, but when it is out I never want to listen to it again.''
The New Yorker also confessed that she would rather be sat at home watching Netflix than attending A-list parties.
Asked if she has ever felt out of place, she replied: ''I feel like that during industry parties and I would rather just have my friends over, put on some Netflix and order food and just chill.''
