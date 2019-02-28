Bebe Rexha has collaborated with snack brand Lays who are releasing new limited edition range of potato chips inspired by different genres of music in addition to her new single 'Right Here, Right Now' .
Bebe Rexha has teamed up with Lays to introduce three new flavours of potato chips inspired by music.
The 29-year-old singer has collaborated with the American snack brand to release the limited edition range which is inspired by different genres of music and she will remix her new single 'Right Here, Right Now' in order to represent each flavour's genre as part of Lay's 'Turn Up the Flavour' programme.
The new flavours are Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt based on pop music, Flamin' Hot and Dill Pickle based on hip hop music and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese for rock fans which will launch in American stores on March 4.
Speaking in a video on Lays official YouTube account, the 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker said: ''Flavour and music can trigger such powerful emotions different genre of music can get me feeling certain ways and the same goes for different flavours.
''So what if you paired the two together? Now that would be a crazy sensory experience.''
As for her favourite flavour of the new potato chips, the 'Meant To Be' singer opts for the Beer and Cheese variation.
She said: ''That's the best combo ever. I'm addicted to them.''
And Bebe admits she enjoys stuffing the crunchy snack inside her sandwiches.
Bebe admitted that she is the ''biggest foodie ever'' and although she tries to be healthy and often exercises, she likes to have the ''best of both worlds'' and eat the calorific food she enjoys in moderation.
She said: ''I'm the biggest foodie ever. I'm obsessed with food. I try to be healthy and work out but I like to have the best of both worlds. I think you have one life and it's just fun to eat everything - in moderation.''
