Bebe Rexha is stepping back from social media after a joke with her father got out of hand.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker got her dad in trouble earlier this year when she shared a message from her dad, which told her to stop ''posting stupid pornography'' following the release of her 'Last Hurrah' video and now she is keen to avoid social media more as things can be interpreted the wrong way.

She said: ''I am so used to posting things and not caring but I really can't do that. I'm used to sharing screenshots that I would find funny but it became this massive thing. Me and my dad are really good and stronger than ever. He just cares about his daughter. But I said, 'You shouldn't have got Instagram then, dad.' I am working on that but sometimes I get pissed. I think it is the Brooklyn girl in me. I am really hot-headed.''

And the 29-year-old singer would consider ditching her phone like Ed Sheeran did as she thinks it is a ''genius'' idea, but isn't sure how successful she would be.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, she added: ''I heard he gave his phone away or something? That is a genius idea but I don't know if I would last.''

Meanwhile, Bebe previously insisted she doesn't ''give two s**ts'' about trolls on the Internet.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it. Unless you are completely perfect you have no f***ing right to talk about anybody else's body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don't look pretty on you. I don't give a two s**ts about what people think about my weight. I care about what I think about my weight. (sic)''