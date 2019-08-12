Bebe Rexha has slammed a music executive for allegedly telling her she's ''too old'' to be ''sexy''.

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker is set to celebrate her 30th birthday at the end of this month, and has taken to Instagram to share a story with her followers about an unnamed male music executive, who allegedly told her female songwriters aren't supposed to post ''sexy pictures'' on social media, ''especially'' at her age.

Posting a picture of herself in her underwear, Bebe wrote: ''I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing.' Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29. I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. (sic)''

The blonde beauty then went on to declare she's happy to be reaching a new age milestone on August 30, because she's ''wiser'' and a ''much better lover'' than she was when she was turning 20.

She continued: ''Anyways, I'm turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I'm not running away from it. I'm not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger'. I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago. (sic)''

Bebe also commented on the topic on Twitter, where she insisted she isn't ''scared to speak out''.

The 'I'm A Mess' singer wrote: ''There's no age that you can't be be sexy. Im not scared to speak out. Especially if it's my truth.''