Bebe Rexha doesn't ''give two s**ts'' about trolls on the Internet.

The 29-year-old singer took to social media to slam her critics who called her ''tubby'' in response to a picture of herself on stage which she posted on Instagram, claiming nobody has a right to judge her unless they look ''completely perfect'' themselves.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''To all the people tweeting mean things to me about my weight you just want a response and you will not get it.

''Unless you are completely perfect you have no f***ing right to talk about anybody else's body. The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don't look pretty on you.

''I don't give a two s**ts about what people think about my weight. I care about what I think about my weight. (sic)''

And Bebe received support from fellow singer Demi Lovato, who commented on her initial Instagram post to send her love to the 'Meant To Be' hitmaker.

Demi wrote: ''You are GORGEOUS, strong, authentic and an inspiration to me and so many. Thank you for being you you BEAUTIFUL, beautiful woman. I love you. (sic)''

Bebe's comments come after she previously credited Katy Perry with teaching her how to deal with online hate, after she was left ''depressed and stressed out'' thanks to negative comments.

She said: ''I've had days where I've read one bad comment and it would ruin my whole day.

''I've had days where I've been really depressed and stressed out and sad because it really f***s with you. I went on tour with Katy, we were in Brazil and I read a bad tweet that day and I was really bummed out.

''She was like, 'Do not read those tweets because it's only going to bring you down. You could read 1,000 good ones and you read one bad and it ruins your whole day.' ''