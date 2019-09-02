Bebe Rexha went on a ''journey'' to accept herself.

The 'Meant To Be' hitmaker admits it has not been easy to learn to love herself for who she is and says it is a ''constant task'' to keep those positive feelings going.

She said: ''I think it's a journey. I think it's about going through a phase. You don't just wake up and think, 'I'm a bad b**ch.' For me, it was a journey, and there was a point where I just really didn't like myself and I would say mean things to myself. I think self-love is a constant task. You have to learn how to say nice things to yourself and I feel like we always say nice things to other people but we never really say nice things to ourselves. So that was something that I had to work on and it was being at a low and just kind of switching it on.''

And the 30-year-old singer thinks it helps to remind people that celebrities are just like them and have bad days too.

She added to HollywoodLife.com: ''If fans see their favourite celebrities or anybody that they look up to, they should know that they're probably just as insecure sometimes and they have their moments. Sometimes the media will portray it as if everybody's all happy and feeling good all the time, because you're on Instagram and social media and everyone's posting their amazing times, and their best days, but that's not always the real side. There are days that I wake up and I'm like, 'I feel bloated and not the greatest' - but I have to force myself to go out and do my thing.''