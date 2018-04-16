Bebe Rexha's debut album is inspired by No Doubt and Alanis Morissette.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker has opted for a stripped back ''honest and raw'' sound on her debut LP, 'Expectations', that is influenced by the likes of the Gwen Stefani-fronted group and the 'Ironic' hitmaker.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, she said: ''There's different sides of me and what I love.

''I went back to my roots, like I loved No Doubt and Alanis Morissette and Lauryn Hill and wrote these more real, honest songs and there's a lot more guitar and I think 'Meant to Be' helped me see that you could have success with a record that's just honest and raw. It doesn't have to be hidden by 10 million sounds.''

The 28-year-old singer's long-awaited record is titled 'Expectations' because it's about the realisation that fame isn't everything she thought it would be.

She explained: ''I thought money would bring me happiness and being famous would bring me happiness, but I find that...this wasn't what I expected at all.

''It's like the little things. It's my family, it's my mom, it's my dog, it's a cup of coffee in the morning.''

The pop star - who was previously the singer in Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz's side project Black Cards - has released a string of hit singles since emerging in 2014 with the song 'I'm Gonna Show You Crazy' and penning 'The Monster' for Eminem and Rihanna.

Bebe teamed up with Louis Tomlinson and Digital Farm Animals on last year's 'Back to You' and most recently 'Push Back' with Ne-Yo and Nicki Minaj.

The 'Hey Mama' singer recently admitted she hates working inside creative ''boundaries''.

Bebe doesn't enjoy being pigeonholed as a musician, and also admitted she didn't relish writing for other artists who were asking her to produce a very specific, radio-friendly sound.

She shared: ''Back in the day everything was so specific to the 'type'

of artist you were.

''This is what you look like, this is what you sound like, it was like boom-boom-boom. Being a writer at the time, it was actually hurtful because people would be like, 'Wow you're stuff is too everywhere, who are you?'''

Bebe releases 'Expectations' on June 22 via Warner Bros. Records.