Bebe Rexha was ''so depressed'' when she was told she was ''too big'' to be dressed at the Grammy Awards.

The 'Meant To Be' singer admits it ''broke her heart'' when she was told no designers would dress her for the music awards ceremony because she was a size 8.

She said: ''Honestly? People are saying you're too big to fit into their dresses. It broke my heart. I was so sad, so depressed. I felt like I was garbage. I thought to myself, 'This is bulls**t. I was mad. I wasn't trying to get back at anyone, but I wasn't standing for it any more. I was in the studio and I just left, went into the kitchen, and made a video on my phone. If a [US] size 6/8 is too big then I don't know what to tell you ... That's crazy. You're saying that all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses ... f**k you, I don't want to wear your f***ing dresses.''

The 30-year-old star has had to battle with comments about her weight her whole life and even when she got signed, she was told she had to lose a lot of weight very quickly.

She told the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''When I first got signed, the label said, 'Are you ready to get in boot-camp shape?' They wanted me to lose 20lb (almost a stone and a half). Back then I was so small, I was only 130lb [around 9 stone]. It f***ed me up. I was so cold all the time. I would starve myself before filming a music video. She'd [a female creative director] sit opposite me at the dinner table and say, 'You're not losing enough.' All I was eating was salad.''

