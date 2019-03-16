Bebe Rexha has been on a ''constant journey'' to self-love.

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker has been trying to focus on herself and loving herself and her body more but admits it is not an easy journey.

She said: ''I have moments of doing it and not doing it, but I think the one thing that works for me is taking care of yourself. I hate exercising - it's the worst thing ever - but when I do exercise, I find myself loving my body more. Somebody actually sat down with me and they were like, 'Name five things you don't like about yourself,' and I was like, 'This, this, and, this.' And then they were like, 'Name five things that you love about yourself,' and that took me a second. But you can't be so hard on yourself. People make it seem like self-love is so easy, but self-love is a constant journey.''

And the 29-year-old singer has been saying positive things to herself to help improve her own self-confidence and self-worth.

She added to MTV: ''I've learned that we say a lot of mean things to ourselves, especially when we look at ourselves in the mirror. I do it all the time too. But you have to start saying positive things to yourself.''

Bebe previously admitted her anxiety is an ''everyday battle'' and she has her own therapist to help her with the pressures of the ''crazy'' lifestyle she leads.

She shared: ''I cry a lot. It's tough. I have my own therapist and I have people I talk to. It's an everyday battle, I feel. I don't wanna feed into it, but my lifestyle is so crazy. When I first went to my first year of college, I was so intense. I didn't know how to handle it and be around people ...

''I've always had fear and anxiety [about] wanting to be accepted. But when I've shined the most and people have related to me the most, was when I was able to not eliminate those anxieties, or those fears, or insecurities, but to kind of just push through them. Obviously, they always come back. They're never gone. But now I'm able to face them head on.''