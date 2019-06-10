Bebe Rexha's fans are the ''most important thing'' in her world and keep her ''afloat''.

The 29-year-old pop star has thanked her dedicated fans for their constant support because Bebe knows that without her loyal followers she wouldn't be in the ''position'' she's in today.

Speaking to the summer 2019 digital issue of Voir magazine, she said: ''Without my fans, I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in. They are the most important thing. They keep me afloat.''

Bebe recently returned with new single 'Call You Mine', a collaboration with The Chainsmokers, and after teasing fans with some feminist lyrics on Twitter, Bebe is staying tight-lipped on what her fans can expect from her follow-up to her 2018 debut studio album 'Expectations'.

She said: ''I've been working hard on it, and I'm very proud!''

The singer when on to reveal that her she doesn't have a strict process when it comes to songwriting, and ideas for a track can hit her at any time and any place and she has to act quickly to get them down.

She explained: ''I could be in the bathtub ... and something might just hit me. Just recently, I was on a plane when I had an idea that I just had to get down. I was literally recording things on my phone, hoping people wouldn't think I was crazy. I think I got away with it.''