Bebe Rexha's family were worried about her joining the music industry.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker has revealed how her father was concerned she'd get swept up in the ''sex, drugs and rock and roll'' of the music world before she found fame but she insists that it is so far from the truth for her now.

She said: ''My dad could see that I started obsessing with music and writing it and he was against it because he always saw the music business as being a very scary place, sex, drugs and rock and roll. It is sex, drugs and rock and roll by the way. Not me! I'm like no sex unfortunately, no drugs and rock and roll. It's like Nandos, sleep and rock and roll.''

And the 29-year-old singer recently had to experience one of the negative sides of the industry when a designer refused to dress her from the Grammy Awards because she was too ''fat'' at a size 12.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, which airs on ITV on Saturday (06.04.19) at 10.30pm, she added: ''I had gotten a text from one of my team members, I was nominated for two Grammys, this was a big moment, they were my first nominations ... My parents were coming to town, my brother, my mum, my dad and I got a text saying that a lot of the big designers and the showrooms, the houses that hold the clothes, didn't want to dress me because they consider me too big. I am a UK size 12, I like my curves. It hurt me because I've struggled with my weight all my life, especially being in the music business, looks are an important thing but you also want to be healthy. It's not just physical, it's mental, it's about feeling happy. I don't want to be in a place where I'm starving myself to fit in certain clothes ...

''I made the video and I was scared to put it out because you get scared, my mum got really scared ... I ended up finding a really beautiful dress. I felt like a princess ... Honestly, Moschino, Jeremy Scott, may he rest in peace Karl Lagerfeld sent me some of his pieces and I saw who the true, real nice people were. And all the other ones can kiss my fat ass!''