Bebe Rexha's father told her to ''take down'' an almost naked photo she posted on her birthday.

The 'Meant To Be' hitmaker shared a steamy snap wearing only a thong to celebrate her 30th birthday last month, and while she has was pleased with the candid picture she admitted her dad wasn't quite so pleased.

She told E! News: ''I'm now actually a full-grown woman. My dad was like, 'Oh my gosh. Please take that down right now.' I was like, 'Nope. Not happening.' ''

The racy photo showed the star doing the splits on the bathroom floor wearing only a thong, showing her breast and applying her make-up in a hand-held mirror.

She captioned the picture: ''This is what 30 looks like. Happy Birthday to me! Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. #Not20Anymore (sic)''

But Bebe has now insisted she didn't ''plan'' the photo, explaining her hairdresser walked in and took the photo while she was getting ready for a concert.

She added: ''[I thought] wow, I look hot and I don't know if I'll ever look this hot again and I feel good about myself. So I'm going to post it.''

Meanwhile, the singer has since responded to backlash from online trolls over the post with a defiant social media put down.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Yes I am a slut, a freak, a whore, a b***h. ALL OF THE ABOVE.

''Btw for all the men judging my pic and hating on it for being too much. Just remember, your mother had sex to have you. (sic)''

Her response to the critics comes after Bebe revealed it hasn't been easy to learn to love herself for who she is and says it is a ''constant task'' to keep those positive feelings going.

She said: ''I think it's a journey. I think it's about going through a phase. You don't just wake up and think, 'I'm a bad b**ch.' For me, it was a journey, and there was a point where I just really didn't like myself and I would say mean things to myself.