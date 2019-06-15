Bebe Rexha will only take on acting roles if it's ''mean't to be''.

The 29-year-old singer employed an acting coach after being approached to play ''a Russian girl from New York'' in 'Hustlers' about a group of savvy former strip club employees, but she ultimately lost out on the opportunity to star with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles in the film.

The 'Mean't to Be' hitmaker is however set to voice Tuesday in animated fantasy 'Ugly Dolls' alongside the likes of Lizzo, Charli XCX, Janelle Monae, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, which she said was a ''fun experience''.

But she'd only take on another acting role if it came about ''naturally''.

Asked if she plans to do any more films, Bebe exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Not really. It's fun if it happens naturally.

''I am just focused on my music.

''Those situations just fall on my lap and if it happens for a reason then I will try it.

''It was a fun experience working on 'Ugly Dolls; with so many incredible artists.

''Janelle Monae, Lizzo and Charli XCX, it was great fun.

''But I am a music girl. If anything happens naturally I am down with it.''

The 'I Got You' hitmaker would be up for making a soundtrack for a flick.

She said: ''I would definitely be up for doing a soundtrack and scoring some stuff but I don't know, we will see.

''If it's meant to be, I'll do it.''

Bebe has a hectic year ahead as she is supporting The Jonas Brothers on their 'Happiness Begins World Tour', is set to play Isle of MTV Malta this July and plans to drop her new record - the follow-up to 2018's 'Expectations' - before the end of 2019.

Isle of MTV Malta 2019 premieres 1 August at 9pm on MTV UK.