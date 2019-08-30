Bebe Rexha thinks the secret to feeling better about yourself is treating yourself in the same way you would treat your best friends.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker says we are all to quick to pick out our own insecurities but wouldn't dare think those things about our friends.

She said: ''I think it's just talking to yourself in a certain way. I can wake up one day and I might feel like s**t. Like, I might eat something really bad ... Last night I had Thai food and was super bloated. But I woke up and I worked out. I still felt like s**t today, but you know what - it's Madison Square Garden, it's my birthday coming up, I've gotta not let myself get in my head. Because what you feed yourself is what happens. If you're just negative all day, that's how your day's gonna end up. Even if it's the best day ever, you're gonna still have that negative sheen over it. I just force myself to say nice things to myself and ignore the bad thoughts. We tell people all the time, 'You look so cute, I love your hair colour.' Blah, blah, blah. But imagine if we said that to our friends, 'You're so ugly. You need to lose 5lbs. Your eyebrows are too thick. What's up with those thighs. Your breath smells. You'll never be good enough.' We say that to ourselves every day. Could you imagine [if you said the same thing to our friends]?''

And the 30-year-old singer opens about a ''whole bunch of things that she's insecure about'' on her new track, 'Not 20 Anymore'.

She added to People magazine: ''I really wanted to write about the things I'm scared of, my insecurities, so that's where it came from.

''The songs are a series of things I'm super insecure about: Will I end up being alone? The way that I look. Losing all my friends. Just a whole bunch of things that I'm insecure about that I've now made into songs. I'm a drama queen. I love drama.''