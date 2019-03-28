Bebe Rexha was asked to audition for 'Hustlers' - but didn't get the part.

The 29-year-old singer employed an acting coach after being approached to play ''a Russian girl from New York'' in the upcoming movie about a group of savvy former strip club employees, but she ultimately lost out on the opportunity to star with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Julia Stiles in the film.

Speaking on Beats 1, she said: ''They hit me up and I was like, 'Okay, yeah, sure.'

''So I got an acting coach. She's awesome and she was teaching me how to act and stuff. It was really hard though because you have to be serious.''

But Bebe's mother was relieved that she didn't get the job.

She admitted: ''My mom was not happy about it. She's like 'You can't play a stripper?' 'Why not? It's not me, it's a character.' ''

And the 'Say My Name' hitmaker isn't too upset about missing out on the movie because she's going to appear alongside fellow singers Kelly Clarkson and Janelle Monae in animated adventure 'Ugly Dolls'.

She said: ''[Filmmakers] STX hit me up and told me about the idea of these ugly dolls, it's crazy. It's cute, and I wanted to do something that was meaningful.''

The film, which is due for release in May, tells the story of Kelly's character Moxy and her Ugly Dolls friends, who confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don't have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.