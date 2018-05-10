Bebe Rexha has accused producer Detail of making unwanted advances towards her.

The 28-year-old singer has given her support to up-and-coming female artists Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, who have received restraining orders against the 'Drunk in Love' co-producer after accusing him of physical and sexual abuse.

After the allegations were made public, the 'Meant To Be' hitmaker tweeted: ''Glad these women came out. It's scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch. It's scary for females to come out and say something.

''Those women are strong. He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist.''

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kristina claimed Detail raped her in February after a recording session in Miami and forced her to have sex with him in front of others.

She also alleged he forcibly grabbed her by the hair, hit, choked her and bit her lip at the Malibu Beach Inn last week.

Peyton claimed the producer essentially made her and Kristina his sex slaves, and though she'd considered him a mentor, he told her the industry was all about sex.

The paperwork also alleges Detail - whose real name is Noel Fisher - walked in on Peyton taking a bath and forced her to have sex with him in front of another producer.

She also claimed he forced her to take nude photos while he masturbated and to record him having sex with Kristina.

He is also accused of slamming Peyton's head into a wall and dragging her up a flight of stairs in March.

Detail has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from both women, as well as Kristina's sister.