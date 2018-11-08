Bebe Rexha is set to perform at Spotify's Secret Genius Awards.

The 29-year-old singer will attend the second annual event - which will be held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles - alongside Ty Dolla Sign, Becky G, Daniel Caesar and Jacob Collier on November 16.

Keith Urban, G-Eazy, Tiesto, Timbaland, Bazzi, Max Martin, The-Dream, Tricky Stewart, Marcella Araica and Duro will be the night's presenters while the glitzy event will be hosted by Ne-Yo, and Quincy Jones will receive the Legendary Genius Honor.

The event aims to honour the masterminds behind the music that fans are streaming the most on Spotify this year - including songwriters and members of the production team.

Bebe has written songs for the likes of Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Nick Jonas, and the 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker has previously explained that songwriters must take care when pitching their songs to potential artists.

She said:''There's this etiquette in the industry, where you need to be respectful to the artist and only send the song to one person at a time otherwise it might hurt the artist's feelings.

''You also want to make sure the song feels right for the artist. It's more so than just how the voice feels on it or whether you personally connect to the artist as a writer.''

The blonde beauty also recalled moments where she was unsure which star was going to adopt her latest hit.

She said: ''I remember pitching this song called 'Under You' for Rihanna, but they decided it was too low in the key, so I passed it on to Usher to cut it.

''A year later Usher hadn't cut the track because he'd decided he didn't want to put new music out, so I sent it to Nick Jonas, who ended up putting it out on his album.''