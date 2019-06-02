Bebe Rexha is a ''very honest'' person.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker feels it is important to open up about her feelings - even if they're not good - and she will always endeavour to show her true colours.

She said: ''I'm a very honest person. If I feel super insecure about something, or totally secure, I show those colours. What I've learnt in this industry is that nobody knows s**t. Nobody.''

Bebe has hit hurdles in her career from those who didn't believe she could make it but she was adamant to prove them wrong.

She added to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''When I first went there I met some music people, and one guy literally said, 'You'll never be anything more than a girl from New York - from Staten Island, New York.' I was so down. I was 19, I think, living in a studio apartment with two other people - two of us would sleep on a bed on the floor, and one on the couch. It was two other guys, by the way, but they were like my brothers, thank God. If my dad had known, he'd probably have had a heart attack. Can you imagine? 'Dad, I'm living with two guys, and sleeping in the same bed as one of them.'''

The 29-year-old singer previously revealed her family were worried about her joining the music industry.

She said: ''My dad could see that I started obsessing with music and writing it and he was against it because he always saw the music business as being a very scary place, sex, drugs and rock and roll. It is sex, drugs and rock and roll by the way. Not me! I'm like no sex unfortunately, no drugs and rock and roll. It's like Nandos, sleep and rock and roll.''