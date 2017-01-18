Bebe Rexha has described herself as a ''sneaker girl''.

The 27-year-old singer songwriter has admitted although she enjoys getting ''dressed up'' and adorning false eyelashes, hair extensions and tottering around in high heels, she prefers to wear flat shoes and intends to rock a pair of trainers on the red carpet in the future.

Speaking about her style and preferred wardrobe choices to Stylist magazine, the blonde beauty said: ''I was putting stockings on the other day, and I thought, 'What is this?' Who on earth created tights? Could you imagine men wearing tights to cover their legs? I've been thinking about the lashes, the extensions, the heels ... I like to get dressed up, but I'm definitely a sneaker girl.

''One day I'll be wearing trainers on the red carpet.''

And the 'Don't Wanna Grow Up' hitmaker - whose first name is Bleta - has hinted adorning an unusual ensemble, which would make people turn heads, would not bother her as she has always wanted to be the centre of attention ever since she was a child.

She explained: ''As a kid, I always wanted everyone to look at me. There's this video of me singing 'Happy Birthday' at my brother's party and I'm being so loud and obnoxious. I had a lot of energy. I don't think that's ever gone away.''

Meanwhile, Bebe has admitted having to grow up in New York, being a female and having Albanian parents has forced her to develop a thick skin and able to stick up for herself.

Speaking previously, she said: ''When you grow up in New York, you're female and your parents come from a different country [Albania], you have to toughen up and be like one of the boys.''