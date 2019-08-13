Bebe Rexha has been inundated with support from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Lauren Jauregui following her candid post about ageism.

The 29-year-old singer claimed on Instagram that she had been told by a music executive she was too old to post sexy pictures on her social media account and, after vowing to ''make [her] own rules'', she received an outpouring of praise from a number of fellow female pop stars.

Taylor wrote: ''''DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE. [heart emojis] (sic)''

Rita commented: ''My sexy songwriting [crown emoji] You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules [heart emojis] (sic)''

And Fifth Harmony star Lauren also used all capital letters to comment: ''LET EM KNO MAMA[applause emoji] (sic)''

'Unwritten' hitmaker Natasha Bedingfield suggested she'd also been told something similar.

She wrote: ''I know this story and this kind of 'advice' is so bulls**t. I love you!''

And 'I'm Outta Love' singer Anastacia posted: ''I got my recording deal at 30 years old, Gurl, If your old,,,, I'm ancient. Let the haters hate.(sic)''

Jamie Lynn Spears, The Chainsmokers, actress Laura Moreno and model Leomie Anderson were also among those to leave supportive comments on Bebe's post.

In her post, the 'I'm a Mess' singer shared a photo of herself in her underwear along with the caption: ''I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing.' Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29. I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. (sic)''

The blonde beauty then went on to declare she's happy to be reaching a new age milestone on August 30, because she's ''wiser'' and a ''much better lover'' than she was when she was turning 20.

She continued: ''Anyways, I'm turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I'm not running away from it. I'm not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger'. I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago. (sic)''