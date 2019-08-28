Bebe Rexha has urged people to ''ignore the body shaming''.

The 29-year-old singer has been outspoken about body shaming and ageism in the music industry, and has previously called out designers for refusing to dress her for the Grammys because of her size, as well as recently slamming a music executive who told her she was ''too old to be sexy''.

And now, the 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker says she is doing her best to ''ignore'' what critics say about her, although she does still get ''insecure sometimes''.

She said: ''You gotta ignore the body shaming. I just feel like now we're in such a different landscape, especially for women. It doesn't matter what your size is, it doesn't matter what your age is. I get insecure sometimes. I'm human just like everyone else.

''It gets tough because, at the end of the day, I am in the public eye and if you complain about it, then it just doesn't seem right. It's a blessing for me to be doing what I love, and when I speak out about, you know, if it's age or sizing, it's not been that I'm the first to do it, I'm just not scared.''

Since making an Instagram post about the unnamed executive earlier this month, Bebe has received support from fellow singers who have been through similar experiences, and says she can't believe how widespread the issue is.

She added: ''It's been happening for years and years and you would be surprised by the amount of artists and females that have been hitting me up, or you know - Taylor [Swift] commenting on my pictures and Demi Lovato.

''There's people texting me - even songwriters and artists and executives - that have been going through a lot of stuff all their lives and I'm just speaking out.''

Bebe is particularly pleased that Taylor, also 29, supported her post, because she believes the 'You Need to Calm Down' singer is ''very empowering''.

Speaking to ET Canada, Bebe said: ''I feel like she's a very strong woman and the fact that she's able to speak out now and really just stand for what she believes in is very empowering to me.

''I think that now we're at a time where we are able to speak up, speak out, and ... I think we should take this platform and make a positive out of it.''