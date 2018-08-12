Bebe Rexha has always felt like an ''underdog''.

The 'In the Name of Love' hitmaker still doesn't feel like she belongs in the industry but is slowly coming to terms with her fame.

Asked if she's coping with fame, she told Fault magazine: ''Not at all, I still feel like I don't belong. It was never handed to me on a silver platter, like, here you go, you're a star! I was always the underdog. I was a little quirky, a little different, I would write my own songs. But I'm so supportive of other females and other artists.''

And the 28-year-old actress previously admitted her anxiety is an ''everyday battle'' and she has her own therapist to help her deal with the pressures of the ''crazy'' lifestyle she leads.

She shared: ''I cry a lot. It's tough. I have my own therapist and I have people I talk to. It's an everyday battle, I feel. I don't wanna feed into it, but my lifestyle is so crazy. When I first went to my first year of college, I was so intense. I didn't know how to handle it and be around people. I was super anxious all the time. I was anxious when I was a little girl, I just didn't know what it was. Finally, when I figured it out, I was like, 'Oh. Finally, I understand. I have anxiety.'

''I've always had fear and anxiety [about] wanting to be accepted. But when I've shined the most and people have related to me the most, was when I was able to not eliminate those anxieties, or those fears, or insecurities, but to kind of just push through them. Obviously, they always come back. They're never gone. But now I'm able to face them head on.''