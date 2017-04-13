Bebe Rexha doesn't like the ''Hollywood game''.

The 'Me, Myself & I' hitmaker finds it difficult being famous as she doesn't know who genuinely wants to hang out with her or who is just using her for her fame.

She said: ''The industry is hard. I think everybody only hangs out with you based on levels. That sounds terrible. But people who wouldn't talk to me a year ago, two years ago now want to hang out. I don't like that. If you don't want to hang out with me when I'm nobody, then don't talk to me when I'm doing my thing. So that kind of sucks.

''It makes it hard to find true friends who really like you for you. I don't like the Hollywood game. I want to be with people who are always rooting for each other and really care about you as a human more than just their career and wanting to be around you in the club or trying to get on your next single to 'level up' - that's a real thing in Hollywood, and I don't like it.''

However, the 27-year-old singer credits her family for keeping her ''grounded''.

She told People magazine: ''What keeps me grounded is my family. My mom came out for a few days. I have my brother sell merch for me. He's my bulls**t detector. If I do anything wrong or messed up, he'll keep me in check; I keep my family around, and they keep me in check. My family has a certain set of values.

''We always keep each other humble and down to earth. My dad still calls me and yells at me. it's still the same; it doesn't matter what I'm doing or what show I'm playing or what magazine I'm in - I'm still the same girl.''