Bebe Rexha doesn't want to be defined by her bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The 30-year-old singer revealed last year that she's been diagnosed with the disorder - which causes periods of depression and abnormally elevated moods - but Bebe is determined not to allow her health troubles to take over her life.

She said: ''It's scary, but at a certain point you got to say, 'F**k it, this is who I am.' Or you just keep it to yourself.

''At the end of the day, it's nobody's business. But, for me, I like to be very transparent with my fans ... and I won't allow it to label me. It's something that I'm going through, but it's not me.''

Bebe initially felt scared by the medications she's been given by her doctor.

But, on reflection, the pop star now believes it has actually helped to make her a ''little bit more insightful''.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker told Self magazine: ''I'm still the same person in the studio.

''[Medication has] maybe helped me be a little bit more insightful and learn things about the world and also allowed me to be a little bit more centred so that I can actually write about my feelings.''

Bebe also claimed that being a pop star has magnified her mental health troubles.

The singer - who released her debut album, 'Expectations', back in 2018 - said: ''[The stress of] being in the industry really magnifies it, and being in the public eye can really magnify it, especially if you're going out.

''There's certain things I have to stay away from ... I have to be really careful because it can really throw me off and it's f***ing scary.''