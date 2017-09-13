Bebe Rexha hates working inside creative ''boundaries''.

The 28-year-old singer has revealed she doesn't enjoy being pigeonholed as a musician, and also admitted she didn't relish writing for other artists who were asking her to produce a very specific, radio-friendly sound.

She shared: ''Back in the day everything was so specific to the 'type' of artist you were.

''This is what you look like, this is what you sound like, it was like boom-boom-boom. Being a writer at the time, it was actually hurtful because people would be like, 'Wow you're stuff is too everywhere, who are you?'''

Bebe has previously co-written hit tracks like the Eminem and Rihanna single 'The Monster'.

But she's confessed to experiencing some frustrations when she's been asked to pen songs for other stars.

Speaking to Billboard, Bebe explained: ''When I was just doing songwriting they would send me sheets, and they would say things like, 'This artist is looking for this, there's a new girl group and they're looking for something that sounds like Rihanna meets Christina Aguilera and Coldplay, or whatever, and we want this type of vibe.' But I don't like boundaries.''

Meanwhile, Bebe previously claimed her single-minded attitude and ability to write her own hits has earned her the admiration of her female fans.

She reflected: ''Girls like that: someone who says, 'This is who I am, I'm a strong woman, I did it the right way.'

''I write my own songs, no one's sitting there creating a pop chick. They need to know they can do it too and that anything is possible.''