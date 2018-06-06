Bebe Rexha hopes Rihanna approved of her performance of 'The Monster' with Eminem at Coachella.

The 28-year-old singer-and-songwriter originally co-wrote the hit song, which was recorded by the rap legend featuring the Bajan star in 2013, and got to sing the track with Eminem at the music festival in Indio, California, last month.

However, it wasn't until after their set that the 'I Got You' hitmaker found out the 'Wild Thoughts' singer was watching in the crowd.

Speaking to Schön! magazine, in which Bebe was photographed by Francisco Gomez Villaboa for the cover, she recalled: ''It was incredible, having never had the chance to meet Eminem until that point and then when I do it's performing to all those people at Coachella for his headline set...and I hear Rihanna was in the crowd, I hope she liked what I did.''

Bebe - who was previously the singer in Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz's side project Black Cards - has released a string of hit singles since emerging in 2014 with the song 'I'm Gonna Show You Crazy'.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker teamed up with Louis Tomlinson and Digital Farm Animals on last year's 'Back to You' and most recently 'Push Back' with Ne-Yo and Nicki Minaj.

And now finally, the 'Hey Mama' singer is set to release her debut album 'Expectations' on April 22 on Warner. Bros Records.

Bebe has revealed it will feature lots of guitar sounds and over 800 drums.

She told the publication: ''People can expect a lot of guitar sounds over 808 drums, mixing a lot of what I've done before with my influences also included - for me it's a fresh sound. This album really shows the artist I truly am. I've taken all the things that have influenced my life, the artists that have inspired me musically and created an album that is honest and real.''