Bebe Rexha has a crooked septum.

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker has been accused in the past of having fat pumped into her backside to give her a perkier posterior, but she's adamant the only reason she'd turn to surgery at this moment in time is to fix her deviated septum - a condition in which the bone and cartilage that divide the nasal cavity of the nose is off centre - to cure her reoccurring sinus infections and improve her breathing.

Speaking in June's issue of Health magazine, she said: ''Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I'm scared to get that [fixed]. I'm scared to go under the knife - I don't want it to mess up my nose!''

Despite her fear of the operating table, the 29-year-old singer would like to pluck up the courage to get a boob job in the future as she'd like bouncier bosoms.

She explained: ''If I got work done, I would definitely say it.

''I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I'm like, do whatever you want.''

The blonde beauty is working really hard with a therapist to help practice self love after her confidence suffered a major blow when she first joined the music scene.

She said: ''Ever since I was little, I've been thicker.

''When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20lbs, and it kind of messed me up.

''I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day. I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra. My therapist told me, 'You should walk around naked; it helps.' I'm like, 'I can't do that yet!' ''