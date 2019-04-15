Bebe Rexha has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker is not ''ashamed'' to reveal she has been diagnosed with the condition and she hopes her fans will ''accept'' her.

In a message posted on Twitter, she wrote: ''For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why. I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.) This next album will be favorite album ever because I'm not holding anything back. I love you all very much. And I hope you accept me as I am. I don't want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That's all. Love you. (sic)''

Bebe previously admitted she has been on a ''constant journey'' to self-love.

She said: ''I have moments of doing it and not doing it, but I think the one thing that works for me is taking care of yourself. I hate exercising - it's the worst thing ever - but when I do exercise, I find myself loving my body more. Somebody actually sat down with me and they were like, 'Name five things you don't like about yourself,' and I was like, 'This, this, and, this.' And then they were like, 'Name five things that you love about yourself,' and that took me a second. But you can't be so hard on yourself. People make it seem like self-love is so easy, but self-love is a constant journey.''