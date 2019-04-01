Bebe Rexha claims she ''breaks'' every guy she dates.

The 29-year-old pop star thinks people find her intimidating because she is so outspoken in her life and career and says that guys can't handle her because they get nervous about what she might say about them.

Speaking to Nylon, she shared: ''I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls. Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them.

''Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy.''

The 'Meant To Be' hitmaker also admits she hates going on dates and she prefers to just hang out casually with guys rather than do something conventional.

One potential suitor was surprised when Bebe dismissed his date plans and asked if they could just buy some Lotto Scratch-Offs and chill.

She said: ''I have a weird thing. Guys try to take me on dates, and I don't do dates. I don't like being so intimate with people watching. I'm the person [who] when I go to a restaurant and someone's on a date ... oh my god! I'm the biggest eavesdropper! I start giving everyone at my table the head's up, like, 'They don't like each other, she went into the bathroom.'

''A guy took me out one time and I was like, 'Can we just get scratch-offs?' Scratch-offs are my favourite. It's all I do, I love it.''

Bebe doesn't identify as straight as she is attracted to people's energies regardless of what gender they are.

She said: ''If I want to make out with someone, I'll just make out with them. I don't care who you are. I'm big on energies.''

Bebe admits she feels very ''masculine'' in her day-to-day life because of how she handles her music career and she does sometime dream of going home to a partner who would just take care of her.

She said: ''Sometimes I feel like I'm so masculine in my everyday life and when I go home, I would like to not have to keep this wall up. Go home and let it all loose. Have somebody take care of me, because I feel like I'm taking care of everyone around me. I would like to be taken care of. It's really hard.''