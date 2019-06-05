Bebe Rexha is better at sex now than she was ''10 years ago.''

The 'Say My Name' hitmaker isn't bothered about reaching ''dirty 30'' in August because she believes her skills in the bedroom have improved with age.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the bold singer said: ''Dirty 30! You know, a lot of times women are meant to feel bad about turning 30, and I'm like, 'Honey, I am a better lover now than I was 10 years ago!' I'll f**k you so good, you don't even know, so don't even try! Don't make me feel bad about turning 30, because...Women -- feel good about your age. You are amazing and you're perfect just the way you are!''

Although the 'Meant to Be' singer isn't afraid to share the intimate details of her personal life, Bebe recently admitted she often scares guys off on the first date because she's so outspoken and they can't handle her.

She said: ''I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls. Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them.

''Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy.''

Bebe's lack of willingness to go out for a date often puzzles men too.

She explained: ''I have a weird thing. Guys try to take me on dates, and I don't do dates. I don't like being so intimate with people watching. I'm the person [who] when I go to a restaurant and someone's on a date ... oh my god! I'm the biggest eavesdropper! I start giving everyone at my table the head's up, like, 'They don't like each other, she went into the bathroom.'

''A guy took me out one time and I was like, 'Can we just get scratch-offs?' Scratch-offs are my favourite. It's all I do, I love it.''