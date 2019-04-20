Bebe Rexha turns to Alicia Keys when she needs advice.

The 29-year-old star ''admires'' the fact the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker is always willing to help and quick to respond because she knows it would be so easy for her to give her the brush off.

She said: ''I reached out to Alicia Keys for advice on the music business. Any time I need help, she's willing to give it to me, and that's really hard to come by. She always responds right away and is really respectful.

''I admire that - a lot of successful females could easily be like, 'Oh, no, you're an up-and-coming artist, why should I help?' She's really kind.''

When it comes to her own career, the 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker would love to emulate the success of Pink because she admires the way the 'Just Like a Pill' singer - who has two children with husband Carey Hart - has found ''balance'' in her life.

She said: ''Pink had success, then had her family and managed to balance that. It's something I really look up to because my career is everything, but so is balance. I want to enjoy my life.''

Before finding success as a solo artist in her own right, Bebe wrote songs for the likes of Rihanna, Eminem, Selena Gomez and Iggy Azalea but admitted she hasn't always been happy with how other artists have interpreted her tracks.

Asked if anyone has performed her songs in a way she didn't like, she told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''Yeah, a lot! Sometimes I've had to pull them back. They have to make it their own - that's what makes an artist an artist - but if I don't think it sounds great on the person's voice, that's different.''