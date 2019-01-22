Bebe Rexha is furious that designers won't dress her for the Grammys because she is ''too big''.

The 29-year-old pop star, who is nominated for New Artist and Country Duo/Group Performance at the prestigious ceremony on February 10, took to Instagram to slam designers for not wanting to work with her on a custom made gown because she is a size eight.

In a video posted on her account, she fumed: ''So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever.

''And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet ... So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big.''

The 'Meant to Be' singer is angry that they are giving out the message that anyone who is size eight and above isn't ''beautiful''.

She added: ''If a size 6-8, is too big, then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don't want to wear your f***ing dresses. 'Cause that's crazy ... You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses.''

Bebe will still be attending the Grammys and has been approached by the designer August Getty, who has dressed her before, as well as the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

The 24-year-old founder of the fashion brand August Getty Atelier commented on the post: ''You are beautiful! Every woman of every size is beautiful! Just let me know when I should start sketching.''

Bebe captioned the clip: ''Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don't like my fashion style or my music that's one thing. But don't say you can't dress someone that isn't a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY (sic)''

Bebe joins a whole host of celebrities who have struggled to find a designer to dress them for special occasions over the years.

Beyonce revealed during her Destiny's Child days no one wanted to work with ''curvy girls'', and before Khloe Kardashian lost weight, she said stylists would never have anything in her size, even though she wasn't ''crazy big''.