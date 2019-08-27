Bebe Rexha ''freaked out'' when Taylor Swift supported her recent Instagram post against ageism.

The 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker recently took to social media to slam an unnamed music executive who told her she was ''too old'' to be sexy, and following her post, she received support from several celebrities, including 29-year-old Taylor.

Commenting on Bebe's post, the 'You Need to Calm Down' hitmaker wrote: ''DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE. [heart emojis] (sic)''

Bebe, also 29, has now said she couldn't believe it when Taylor showed her support, as it can be ''really hard'' to find supportive friends in the music industry.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New Jersey on Monday (26.08.19), she said: ''I posted about an executive in the music business saying I was too old to be sexy because I'm 29, turning 30 - which I think is complete BS and Taylor commented on it and has been such a big supporter. I didn't expect that and I freaked out because, like, it's Taylor Swift! It's really cool to have another female to support me. It's really hard to find in the music business.''

In her original post, the 'Say My Name' singer said she was ''fed up'' with being ''put in a box'' when it comes to her body.

She wrote: ''I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing.' Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29. I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. (sic)''

The blonde beauty then went on to declare she's happy to be reaching a new age milestone on August 30, because she's ''wiser'' and a ''much better lover'' than she was when she was turning 20.

She continued: ''Anyways, I'm turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I'm not running away from it. I'm not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger'. I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago. (sic)''